Envista Holdings rises 8% following Q1 beats, 2022 outlook
May 04, 2022 6:11 PM ETEnvista Holdings Corporation (NVST)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Shares of Envista Holdings (NYSE:NVST) are up 8% in after-hours trading after the dental products maker's Q1 2022 results beat on the top and bottom lines and issued favorable 2022 guidance.
- Adjusted net income in the quarter declined ~1% to $84.9M ($0.43 basic, $0.39 diluted earnings per share) compared to the prior-year period.
- Sales of $631.4M was a 3% decline from Q1 2021.
- Due to the closing of the IOS acquisition, Envista (NVST) expects the newly branded DEXIS IOS business to deliver between $35M-$45M in sales over 2022.
- Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating views Envista (NVST) as a hold.