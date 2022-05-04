Envista Holdings rises 8% following Q1 beats, 2022 outlook

May 04, 2022 6:11 PM ETEnvista Holdings Corporation (NVST)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

businessman pushing button quarterly report

Imilian/iStock via Getty Images

  • Shares of Envista Holdings (NYSE:NVST) are up 8% in after-hours trading after the dental products maker's Q1 2022 results beat on the top and bottom lines and issued favorable 2022 guidance.
  • Adjusted net income in the quarter declined ~1% to $84.9M ($0.43 basic, $0.39 diluted earnings per share) compared to the prior-year period.
  • Sales of $631.4M was a 3% decline from Q1 2021.
  • Due to the closing of the IOS acquisition, Envista (NVST) expects the newly branded DEXIS IOS business to deliver between $35M-$45M in sales over 2022.
  • Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating views Envista (NVST) as a hold.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.