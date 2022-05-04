Suzano S.A. reports Q1 results
May 04, 2022 6:11 PM ETSuzano S.A. (SUZ)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Suzano S.A. press release (NYSE:SUZ): Q1 Adjusted EBITDA of R$5.1B.
- Net revenue, including pulp and paper sales, of R$9.7B.
- “We had a quarter of consistent cash generation, despite higher input costs and the strengthening of the Real against the Dollar. These effects were partially mitigated by higher prices in the international market, not completely reflected in the results, and by the efficiency of our business model and the competence of our team on the operational and commercial fronts. We continue to positively advance our strategic priorities as expected, with continued ESG progress and the transformational Cerrado project remaining on time and on budget,” said Walter Schalka, CEO of Suzano, referring to the construction of a pulp mill in Ribas do Rio Pardo, Mato Grosso do Sul state.