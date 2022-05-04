CoreCivic stock tanks postmarket on weak results, reduced guidance

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) stock tanked ~17% postmarket on Wednesday after the prison operator posted weak Q1 results and reduced its 2022 guidance.

Q1 FFO/share was $0.34, impacted by the sale of 3 non-core properties, which generated $4.9M in adj. EBITDA in Q1 2021.

FFO was also hit by transition of offender populations at the La Palma Correctional Center, non-renewal of contracts at 3 facilities that together resulted in a $9M reduction in EBITDA from Q1 2021 to Q1 2022, and higher interest expense.

The U.S. Marshals Service didn't renew contracts at the Leavenworth Detention Center and the West Tennessee Detention Facility in 2021, as well as at the managed-only Marion County Jail effective Jan. 31.

CEO Damon Hininger noted short-term headwinds in Q1, including earnings disruption at the La Palma prison and a challenging labor market.

CXW expects 2022 FFO/share of $1.45-1.60, below consensus estimate of $1.66. Prior outlook was $1.55-1.70.

2022 adj. EBITDA is projected to be $333.9M-349.1M vs. prior guidance of $354.8M-370M.

The outlook reflects uncertainties related to timing of reversal of Title 42, a federal law used to deny entry at the U.S. border to asylum-seekers and anyone without proper documentation who potentially pose a health risk.

Title 42 reversal is expected to result in more undocumented people entering the U.S. to claim asylum, and could result in more people being detained by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, CXW's largest govt. customer.

CXW's guidance reflects the challenging labor market, including above average wage inflation and higher nursing-related costs due to a national nursing shortage.

The forecast also reflects a larger-than-estimated earnings disruption at the La Palma prison.

CXW stock gained 35.5% YTD.