Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) +0.4% post-market Wednesday after beating expectations for Q1 adjusted earnings and revenues, driven by strong demand for the company's crop protection products.

Q1 net income fell to $564M, or $0.78/share, from $600M, or $0.80/share, in the year-earlier quarter, but operating EBITDA improved 15% Y/Y to $1.04B, on strong price execution and volume gains in all regions, partially offset by inflation and currency headwinds.

Corteva (CTVA) said Crop Protection net sales rose 23% Y/Y, driven by strong early demand of new products including Enlist and Rinskor herbicides and Zorvec fungicide; Seed net sales added 1%, as prices rose 8% globally.

The company also revised its full-year operating EPS outlook to $2.35-$2.55, up from $2.30-$2.50 previously, to reflect a lower average share count, while reiterating guidance for net sales of $16.7B-$17B and operating EBITDA of $2.8B-$3B.

"Looking ahead, we expect healthy market fundamentals to continue given record crop prices, strong farm income levels and demand for food globally," CEO Chuck Magro said.

Corteva (CTVA) shares have gained 25% YTD and 19% during the past year.