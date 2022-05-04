5G network solutions provider Wytec sets more terms for $16M IPO

Wytec International (WYTC) has set more terms for its proposed $16M initial public offering.

The 5G network solutions provider said in a filing that it plans to offer 3.8M units priced at $4.25 per unit, raising approximately $16M. Each unit will consist of one share plus two warrants to buy two shares at $4.25 apiece.

Underwriters will be granted a 45-day option to buy up to 563K additional shares and/or 1.13M additional warrants in any combination at the public price.

Wytec plans to list its shares on Nasdaq under the symbol WYTC. EF Hutton is serving as bookrunner.

The deal appears to have been slightly upsized from prior filings. In filings made in January and late April, Wytec indicated it was seeking to raise $15M.

Based in Texas, Wytec is a developer of small cell technology and wide-area networks designed to support 5G network deployment.

Wytec is currently operating in the red, reporting a net loss of $3.7M on revenue of $394k for 2021. The company also said it doesn’t have enough cash to meet its operating commitments for the next 12 months. It added that management was seeking out additional equity funding and debt financing to keep the company going.

