ACADIA Pharma net loss widens ~70% but reiterates 2022 guidance
May 04, 2022 7:01 PM ETACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD)STOKBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- ACADIA Pharma's (NASDAQ:ACAD) Q1 2022 results missed on the top and bottom lines, but the company reiterated previous guidance ranges.
- ACADIA's (ACAD) net loss widened ~70% to ~$113M ($0.70 per share) compared to the prior-year period. The company attributed the increase a $60M upfront payment to Stoke Therapeutics (STOK) under a license and collaboration agreement.
- Revenue of ~$116M in the quarter was an ~8% year-over-year increase.
- Operating expenses in the quarter rose 32% to $228.5M.
- The company ended the quarter with $446M in cash.
- Looking ahead, ACADIA (ACAD) is projecting 2022 sales of Nuplazid (pimavanserin), its top-selling drug, of $510M-$560M.
- Read why Seeking Alpha contributor BioSci Capital Partners says that ACADIA (ACAD) is a buy.