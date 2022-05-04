ACADIA Pharma net loss widens ~70% but reiterates 2022 guidance

May 04, 2022 7:01 PM ETACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD)STOKBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

  • ACADIA Pharma's (NASDAQ:ACAD) Q1 2022 results missed on the top and bottom lines, but the company reiterated previous guidance ranges.
  • ACADIA's (ACAD) net loss widened ~70% to ~$113M ($0.70 per share) compared to the prior-year period. The company attributed the increase a $60M upfront payment to Stoke Therapeutics (STOK) under a license and collaboration agreement.
  • Revenue of ~$116M in the quarter was an ~8% year-over-year increase.
  • Operating expenses in the quarter rose 32% to $228.5M.
  • The company ended the quarter with $446M in cash.
  • Looking ahead, ACADIA (ACAD) is projecting 2022 sales of Nuplazid (pimavanserin), its top-selling drug, of $510M-$560M.
