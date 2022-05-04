Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) +1.6% post-market Wednesday after reporting better than expected Q1 adjusted earnings and revenues while raising guidance for full-year adjusted EBITDA.

Q1 adjusted EBITDA fell to $3.34B from $5.04B in the year-earlier quarter, which was lifted by earnings from Winter Storm Uri; the company said adjusted EBITDA would have increased Y/Y when excluding effects from Uri.

Q1 distributable cash flow fell to $2.08B from $3.91B, with the decrease also driven primarily by Uri's favorable impact on the year-ago quarter.

Energy Transfer (ET) said it posted higher transportation volumes across all of its segments: Co-CEO Thomas Long said on the earnings conference call that crude oil transportation volumes rose to 4.2M bbl/day from 3.5M bbl/day a year earlier, driven in part by higher crude oil prices and higher refinery demand, while natural gas liquids transportation volumes increased to 1.8M bbl/day from 1.5M bbl/day, with Long saying the company is moving more natural gas volumes than ever out of the Permian and the Eagle Ford.

Long said the company reached an all-time monthly throughput record for fractioned volumes in April, averaging more than 900K bbl/day.

Energy Transfer (ET) said it completed construction of the final phase of the Mariner East project during Q1, bringing its total natural gas liquids capacity on the Mariner East pipeline system to more than 365K bbl/day, including ethane.

The company raised guidance for FY 2022 adjusted EBITDA to $12.2B-$12.6B from $11.8B-$12.2B previously, as well as for growth capital spending to $1.8B-$2.1B from $1.6B-$1.9B.

Energy Transfer's (ET) price return shows a 46% YTD gain and a 40% increase during the past year.