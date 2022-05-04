After months of delay, Dish Network (NASDAQ:DISH) plans Wednesday to turn on its own 5G mobile service to customers in Las Vegas.

That comes as the company has been hustling since the T-Mobile/Sprint merger two years ago to build out a 5G network and become a fourth national wireless competitor, blessed by the government as part of the tie-up.

Dish is turning its "Project Genesis" into service in Las Vegas, starting with one phone only so far: The Motorola Edge+, which sells for $899.99.

Dish's 5G service comes for $30/month for unlimited calls, text and data.

Building out a nationwide network would be a tall order under any circumstances, but Dish is launching the first cloud-based 5G service. It's based on OpenRAN, newer gear based on standard technology.

Dish is still promising to launch in 25 major markets in order to meet a deadline of covering 20% of the U.S. population in June.

Dish and T-Mobile benefited from an arrangement where Dish would re-sell T-Mobile service as it got its own network up to speed, and Dish bought T-Mobile's Boost prepaid business. That relationship ran into hurdles over T-Mobile's plans to shut down the older Sprint CDMA network, still used by a number of Boost customers.