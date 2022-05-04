Dish Network turns on its 5G service in Las Vegas

May 04, 2022 7:19 PM ETDISH Network Corporation (DISH)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor1 Comment

Mobile phone Telecommunication Radio antenna Tower. Cell phone tower with blue sky background

BT1976/iStock via Getty Images

After months of delay, Dish Network (NASDAQ:DISH) plans Wednesday to turn on its own 5G mobile service to customers in Las Vegas.

That comes as the company has been hustling since the T-Mobile/Sprint merger two years ago to build out a 5G network and become a fourth national wireless competitor, blessed by the government as part of the tie-up.

Dish is turning its "Project Genesis" into service in Las Vegas, starting with one phone only so far: The Motorola Edge+, which sells for $899.99.

Dish's 5G service comes for $30/month for unlimited calls, text and data.

Building out a nationwide network would be a tall order under any circumstances, but Dish is launching the first cloud-based 5G service. It's based on OpenRAN, newer gear based on standard technology.

Dish is still promising to launch in 25 major markets in order to meet a deadline of covering 20% of the U.S. population in June.

Dish and T-Mobile benefited from an arrangement where Dish would re-sell T-Mobile service as it got its own network up to speed, and Dish bought T-Mobile's Boost prepaid business. That relationship ran into hurdles over T-Mobile's plans to shut down the older Sprint CDMA network, still used by a number of Boost customers.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.