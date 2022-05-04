Par Pacific Q1 results - messy quarter requires an explanation

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) reported Q1 earnings after the bell Wednesday, posting weak earnings, despite an improved operating environment and rosy outlook. While a major turnaround at the Company's Washington refinery was expected to weigh on results, falling gross margins in Hawaii are likely to catch investor's attention. The press release points to complicated accounting treatment in Hawaii that management will need to address on the call.

During the quarter, a turnaround at the company's Washington refinery reduced system-wide crude throughput by ~13% from Q4 levels. The rising costs and lower volumes associated with maintenance are understandable; however, Hawaii volumes actually increased from Q4 while margins fell. Crack spreads in California and Singapore improved by $4-$6 per barrel, while Par's (PARR) Hawaii refinery saw gross margin per barrel fall by over $2.0 from Q4 levels. That said, management flagged "price lag", non-cash RINs expense and FIFO adjustments that partially explain the poor performance in Hawaii.

Earnings season has brought mixed results for refiners. PBF (PBF) missed earnings expectations, but performed well after providing positive market commentary. As did CVR (CVI). Even Exxon lost money in its US refining business during Q1. Parr's CEO stated Wednesday, "record refined product cracks combined with our system-wide distillate orientation bode well for the remainder of the year." Shining a light on the positive macro trends attracting investors to the stock.

To the extent poor performance in Hawaii can be explained away by non-recurring issues, either because of quarter-end commodity price volatility or Omicron-related travel impacts, the shares should trade well. In fairness, retail gasoline volumes remained at historically depressed levels during the quarter, pointing to Covid-related travel impacts. However, if poor Q1 performance in Hawaii is indicative of future results, shareholders are likely to look elsewhere for exposure to elevated distillate margins.