Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) +3.6% in Wednesday's trading after posting strong Q1 results, as adjusted earnings rose to $18B from $4.09B, above a company-compiled consensus of $17.07B, as revenues more than doubled to $36.05B, above a $33.86B consensus.

Equinor (EQNR) said its decision to exit Russia led to a $1.08B impairment in the quarter.

The company's Q1 total production rose to 2.1M boe/day, compared with 2M boe/day analysts had expected; it still sees full-year production ~2% above 2021 levels.

Operating cash flow of $15.8B was strong despite slightly higher cash tax expenses compared with expectations, Kepler Cheuvreux analyst Bertrand Hodee said, adding "net cash now amounts to $7.9B, with a fantastic free cash flow of $12.7B in the first quarter alone."

Equinor (EQNR) said its Hammerfest LNG plant, which liquefies gas from the Snohvit field in the Barents Sea, is on track for a May 17 start-up after undergoing repairs since a 2020 fire.

The company is looking for "every opportunity" to increase gas output, and additional requests for long-term supplies are coming in, CEO Anders Opedal told the Wall Street Journal, showing the continued role of natural gas for years to come even with European and global moves into renewable energy, saying "It's important for us to be able to focus on both."

But while record European gas prices have been a major part of Equinor's (EQNR) recent strength, Citi analysts maintain their Sell rating, saying logic prevails that the deterioration in gas prices and an expectation that tax tailwinds will shift to strong headwinds in H2 should start to act as a counter to equity performance.

"Operating leverage, a changing cash tax picture and - we think - a rising question over how Equinor will use its ungeared balance sheet makes the equity story much less compelling than it has been," Citi said.

Equinor's (EQNR) price return shows a 36% YTD gain and a 75% rrun-up during the past year.