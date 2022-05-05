Asia stocks climb following Fed rate hike

Japan Market Closed.

China +0.85%. China April Caixin/Markit PMIs Services 36.2 (expected 40).

Hong Kong +0.57%

Australia +0.74%. Australian Building Approvals for March 2022 -18.5% m/m (vs. expected -12.5%).

Australia's trade balance for March 2022 AUD 9314m surplus(expected +8500mn).

India +1.43%. The Reserve Bank of India hiked its main lending rate at an off-cycle monetary policy meeting.

The Indian central bank on Wednesday raised the repo rate — the rate at which the RBI lends to commercial lenders — from 4% to 4.4%.

Overnight on Wall Street, Dow Jones surged 932.27 points, or 2.81%, to 34,061.06, S&P 500 rising nearly 3% to 4,300.17, while Nasdaq soared 3.19% to 12,964.86.

The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday increased its benchmark interest rate by half a percentage point, in line with market expectations.

Coming up in the session: Bank of England preview - rate hike today, more to come.

Oil prices were higher in the afternoon of Asia trading hours, with international benchmark Brent crude futures up 0.35% to $110.53 per barrel. U.S. crude futures climbed 0.2% to $108.03 per barrel.

U.S. futures higher. Dow Jones +0.05%; S&P 500 +0.05%; Nasdaq +0.03%.