ArcelorMittal S.A. GAAP EPS of $4.28, revenue of $21.84B
May 05, 2022 1:35 AM ETArcelorMittal S.A. (MT)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- ArcelorMittal S.A. press release (NYSE:MT): Q1 GAAP EPS of $4.28.
- Revenue of $21.84B (+34.9% Y/Y).
- Total steel shipments in 1Q 2022 were 15.3Mt, -2.7% lower as compared with 15.8Mt in 4Q 2021 largely reflecting the impact of the war in Ukraine.
- Capex of $529 million in 1Q 2022 compares to $1,145 million in 4Q 2021 and $619 million in 1Q 2021.
- Capex for FY 2022 is still expected to total $4.5 billion.
"ArcelorMittal now expects global apparent steel consumption to contract slightly in 2022 (by up to -1.0%) vs. the previous forecast for slight growth (of up to +1%).
We now forecast Global ex. China ASC to be broadly in line with 2021 (within the range of -0.5% to +0.5%), a downgrade from our previous estimate (+2.5% to +3.0%); and
As a result, global ASC in 2021 is now forecast to contract by -1.0% to +0% in 2022 (versus +0.0% to +1.0% forecast previously)."