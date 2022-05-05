ArcelorMittal S.A. GAAP EPS of $4.28, revenue of $21.84B

May 05, 2022 1:35 AM ETArcelorMittal S.A. (MT)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • ArcelorMittal S.A. press release (NYSE:MT): Q1 GAAP EPS of $4.28.
  • Revenue of $21.84B (+34.9% Y/Y).
  • Total steel shipments in 1Q 2022 were 15.3Mt, -2.7% lower as compared with 15.8Mt in 4Q 2021 largely reflecting the impact of the war in Ukraine.
  • Capex of $529 million in 1Q 2022 compares to $1,145 million in 4Q 2021 and $619 million in 1Q 2021.
  • Capex for FY 2022 is still expected to total $4.5 billion.

  • "ArcelorMittal now expects global apparent steel consumption to contract slightly in 2022 (by up to -1.0%) vs. the previous forecast for slight growth (of up to +1%).

  • We now forecast Global ex. China ASC to be broadly in line with 2021 (within the range of -0.5% to +0.5%), a downgrade from our previous estimate (+2.5% to +3.0%); and

  • As a result, global ASC in 2021 is now forecast to contract by -1.0% to +0% in 2022 (versus +0.0% to +1.0% forecast previously)."

