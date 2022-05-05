Legrand SA reports Q1 results

May 05, 2022 1:55 AM ETLegrand SA (LGRDY), LGRVFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Legrand SA press release (OTCPK:LGRDY): Q1 net profit attributable to the Group for the period was up +13.3% from the first quarter of 2021, totalling €258M.
  • Adjusted operating profit for the first quarter of 2022 stood at €401M, up +11.1% from the first three months of 2021.
  • Revenue of €1.97B (+18.0% Y/Y).
  • Organic growth in sales was +11.2% for the quarter, including +10.1% in mature countries and +14.4% in new economies.

  • Legrand has confirmed the full-year targets it set for 2022: growth in sales at constant exchange rates of between +5% and +11%, with (i) organic growth of between +3% and +7% and (ii) a scope of consolidation effect of between +2% and +4%; an adjusted operating margin of about 20% of sales, with (i) a margin of between 19.9% and 20.7% before acquisitions (at 2021 scope of consolidation) and (ii) dilution from acquisitions of between -20 and -40 basis points.

