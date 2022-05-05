Taseko Mines Non-GAAP EPS of C$0.02, revenue of C$118.33M

May 05, 2022 2:01 AM ETTaseko Mines Limited (TGB)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Taseko Mines press release (NYSE:TGB): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of C$0.02.
  • Revenue of C$118.33M (+36.4% Y/Y).
  • Adjusted EBITDA of C$38M for the first quarter 2022, a 61% increase over the same period 2021.
  • Earnings from mining operations before depletion was C$43M and Cash flows provided by operations was C$52M for the quarter.
  • Copper production in the first quarter was 21.4 million pounds.
  • Total site costs at Gibraltar of $75.0 million (which includes capitalized stripping of $15.1 million) for Taseko's 75% share was $6.4 million higher than the same quarter last year.
  • Gibraltar is expected to produce 115 million pounds (+/- 5%) of copper in 2022 on a 100% basis, with production weighted to the back half of the year and with the first quarter being the lowest production quarter.
