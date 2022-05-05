Shell Non-GAAP EPS of $1.20 beats by $0.11, revenue of $84.2B
May 05, 2022 2:10 AM ETShell plc (SHEL)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Shell press release (NYSE:SHEL): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.20 beats by $0.11.
- Revenue of $84.2B (+51.2% Y/Y).
- With the current macro outlook and subject to Board approval, shareholder distributions for the second half of 2022 are expected to be in excess of 30% of cash flow from operating activities.
- OUTLOOK FOR THE SECOND QUARTER 2022 Integrated Gas production is expected to be approximately 910 - 960 thousand boe/d.LNG liquefaction volumes are expected to be approximately 7.4 - 8.0 million tonnes.Upstream production is expected to be approximately 1,750 - 1,950 thousand boe/d in the second quarter 2022. Production is expected to be lower than in the first quarter 2022 due to lower seasonal gas demand and increased scheduled maintenance mainly in the US Gulf of Mexico. Marketing sales volumes are expected to be approximately 2,300 - 2,800 thousand b/d.Refinery utilisation is expected to be approximately 65% - 73%.Chemicals manufacturing plant utilisation is expected to be approximately 69% - 77%.Utilisation for both refineries and chemicals manufacturing plants in the second quarter 2022 is expected to be impacted by scheduled turnarounds and maintenance.Chemicals sales volumes are expected to be approximately 3,100 - 3,500 thousand tonnes.Corporate Adjusted Earnings are expected to be a net expense of approximately $550 - $650 million in the second quarter 2022 and a net expense of approximately $2,200 - $2,600 million for the full year 2022. This excludes the impact of currency exchange rate effects.