CMC Materials Non-GAAP EPS of $1.94 beats by $0.16, revenue of $324.1M beats by $9.22M
- CMC Materials press release (NASDAQ:CCMP): FQ2 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.94 beats by $0.16.
- Revenue of $324.1M (+11.6% Y/Y) beats by $9.22M.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $96.3 million, 13.6% higher compared to the same quarter last year.
- Adjusted EBITDA margin for the quarter was 29.7%, compared to 29.2% in the same quarter last year due to higher revenue and lower adjusted operating expenses.
The company currently expects Electronic Materials revenue in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 to be up low single digits compared to revenue in the second quarter of fiscal 2022.
Performance Materials revenue is expected to be down approximately 20% in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to revenue in the second quarter of fiscal 2022. Excluding the wood treatment business, Performance Materials revenue is expected to be up low single digits sequentially.
Company revenue is expected to be approximately flat sequentially. Excluding the wood treatment business, company revenue is expected to be up low single digits sequentially.
The company is reiterating full fiscal year 2022 guidance, which includes Adjusted EBITDA to be between $355 million to $385 million, and capital spending to be between $60 million to $80 million.