May 05, 2022 2:20 AM ETSpirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Spirit Airlines press release (NYSE:SAVE): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$1.60 misses by $0.01.
- Revenue of $967.3M (+109.7% Y/Y) beats by $9.66M.
- Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter 2022 was negative $108.2 million and adjusted EBITDA margin was negative 11.2 percent.
- Aircraft utilization in the first quarter 2022 was 10.8 hours, down 11.5 percent compared to the 12.2 hours in the same period of 2019.
- "We achieved record-high non-ticket revenue per passenger segment of $64.53 for the first quarter 2022, an increase of 14.8 percent compared to first quarter 2019, and we anticipate beating that record again in the second quarter 2022. In addition, based on our current booking trends, we expect second quarter 2022 ticket revenue per segment to be significantly higher than it was in the second quarter 2019," said Ted Christie, Spirit President and CEO.
- Q2 Adjusted Pre-tax margin of (3)% to (5)%.