Outokumpu Oyj GAAP EPS of €0.51, revenue of €2.76B

May 05, 2022 2:46 AM ETOutokumpu Oyj (OUTFF), OUTKDBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Outokumpu Oyj press release (OTC:OUTFF): Q1 GAAP EPS of €0.51.
  • Revenue of €2.76B (+65.3% Y/Y).
  • Stainless steel deliveries were 647,000 tonnes (608,000 tonnes).
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased to €377 million (€177 million).

  • Outlook: Group stainless steel deliveries in the second quarter are expected to remain at a similar level compared to the first quarter.

  • The European ferrochrome benchmark price further increased to USD 2.16/lb for the second quarter.

  • With current raw material prices, significant raw material-related inventory and metal derivative gains are expected to be realized in the second quarter.

  • Supply chain uncertainties resulting from the war in Ukraine and associated Russian sanctions remain a risk in the second quarter.

  • Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2022 is expected to be higher compared to the first quarter.

