Outokumpu Oyj GAAP EPS of €0.51, revenue of €2.76B
May 05, 2022 2:46 AM ETOutokumpu Oyj (OUTFF), OUTKDBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Outokumpu Oyj press release (OTC:OUTFF): Q1 GAAP EPS of €0.51.
- Revenue of €2.76B (+65.3% Y/Y).
- Stainless steel deliveries were 647,000 tonnes (608,000 tonnes).
- Adjusted EBITDA increased to €377 million (€177 million).
Outlook: Group stainless steel deliveries in the second quarter are expected to remain at a similar level compared to the first quarter.
The European ferrochrome benchmark price further increased to USD 2.16/lb for the second quarter.
With current raw material prices, significant raw material-related inventory and metal derivative gains are expected to be realized in the second quarter.
Supply chain uncertainties resulting from the war in Ukraine and associated Russian sanctions remain a risk in the second quarter.
Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2022 is expected to be higher compared to the first quarter.