The Fed is still hawkish, but Powell dialed down the fear factor

The Federal Reserve struck a more balanced tone that ignited a relief rally in stocks and bonds yesterday, assuaging fears that even bigger rate hikes would slam the brakes on the economy.

The FOMC raised the fed funds rate by 50 basis points to a range of 0.75%-1%, the biggest hike in 22 years.

But with one phrase Fed Chairman Jay Powell let the markets know that while inflation was the central bank's chief concern, there was no need to use what some have called the "nuclear option."

The Fed "is not actively considering a 75-basis-point rate hike," Powell said at the post-meeting press conference, although he also said 50-basis-point increases were on the table for the next couple of meetings.

While still hawkish it was enough to curb the headless chicken behavior of a Wall Street that had been debating hikes of up to 200 basis points over the summer and inter-meeting moves.

The Fed "intentionally or unintentionally decided that the market has had enough stress for now and clamped down on the more hawkish potential near-term paths for policy," Deutsche Bank's Jim Reid said.

Market surges: Buyers shifted into high gear for stocks and Treasuries right after Powell's 75-basis-point remark.

The S&P 500 (SP500) (NYSEARCA:SPY) jumped 3%, its largest gain since May 2020, with 477 components in the green. The Dow (DJI) (DIA) tacked on 900 points. The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) (QQQ) fared the best, up 3.2%, as higher rates tend to hit growth companies the hardest.

Treasury yields dropped as prices rose, with the short end of the curve sliding the most. The 2-year yield dropped 14 basis points.

Driving those moves was a sense that the Fed was no longer in panic mode about being behind the curve.

Powell "mentioned a possibility that jobs growth would slow, one of the first Fed characterizations of the jobs market as anything other than ‘red hot’," Standard Chartered strategist Steve Englander wrote. "He pointed to some slowing of inflation in monthly data (while indicating that the Fed wanted to see concrete indications that inflation was coming off)."

"Overall, the tone was much more balanced than at the January and March FOMC meetings."

Whether the gains can last is another question. Morgan Stanley said this week that the market was so oversold that any good news could produce a "vicious bear market rally."

Not a dovish Fed: Not as hawkish as expected doesn't equal dovish and Powell was explicit that fighting inflation is the chief objective.

The market quickly repriced forecasts for the June and July meetings to take three-quarter-point hikes off the table. But there is at least 150 basis points more tightening to come in 2022 and the Fed likely won't be done until the target rate hits 3% next year, according to CME's FedWatch.

Even Thursday morning, Treasury yields are moving higher again, with the 2-year back above 2.7%.

"There are many factors out of the Fed’s control (supply chain disruptions and geopolitics, for instance), but we’ll be watching closely to see how the Fed’s tightening of financial conditions impacts the broad economy and employment levels, which are very firm today but can clearly soften alongside of aggressive inflation-fighting monetary policy," BlackRock's Rick Rieder wrote. "In straddling the line ... on policy, this Fed looks clearly undeterred in reaching at least policy neutrality, and indeed potentially policy rate levels beyond that point, which is likely to be necessary to bring inflation closer to the central bank’s longer-run goals."

"The question we have is how long it takes and the impact of the consequences that may come alongside of it."

See Morgan Stanley's list of highest conviction stock picks.