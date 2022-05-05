Anheuser-Busch InBev Non-GAAP EPS of $0.60, revenue of $13.23B; issues FY22 guidance
May 05, 2022 3:10 AM ETAnheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD), BUDFFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Anheuser-Busch InBev press release (BUD): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.60.
- Revenue of $13.23B (+7.6% Y/Y).
- Total volumes grew by 2.8%, with own beer volumes up by 2.2% and non-beer volumes up by 6.0%.
- Normalized EBITDA of $4486M represents an increase of 7.4% with normalized EBITDA margin contraction of 115 bps to 33.9%.
- 2022 Outlook: "We expect our EBITDA to grow in-line with our medium-term outlook of between 4-8% and our revenue to grow ahead of EBITDA from a healthy combination of volume and price.
- Net pension interest expenses and accretion expenses are expected to be in the range of 170 to 200 million USD per quarter, depending on currency and interest rate fluctuations. We expect the average gross debt coupon in FY22 to be approximately 4.0%.
- We expect the normalized ETR in FY22 to be in the range of 28% to 30%, excluding any gains and losses relating to the hedging of our share-based payment programs.
- We expect net capital expenditure of between 4.5 and 5.0 billion USD in FY22."