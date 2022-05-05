Via Renewables GAAP EPS of $0.70, revenue of $127.15M
- Via Renewables press release (NASDAQ:VIA): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.70.
- Revenue of $127.15M (+12.5% Y/Y).
- Achieved $10.M in Adjusted EBITDA, $28.8M in Retail Gross Margin and $31.0M in net income for the first quarter.
- Total RCE count of 387,000 as of March 31, 2022
- Average monthly attrition of 3.7% compared to 4.2% in first quarter 2021.
- Total liquidity of $96.0 million as of March 31, 2022.
- Mr. Maxwell concluded, "We're currently experiencing positive growth in our organic sales channels. Via is also offering new products such as a surge protection plan in Texas, and a smart home transformation product. We've received favorable responses from our customers thus far and will continue to explore these types of diverse and accretive products."