Gold Fields reports Q1 results; reaffirms FY22 guidance

May 05, 2022 4:04 AM ETGold Fields Limited (GFI), GFIOFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Gold Fields press release (NYSE:GFI): Q1 Revenue of $1.88B (+5.6% Y/Y).
  • Group attributable equivalent gold production was 580koz, up 7% YoY (down 8% QoQ).
  • Group production remains on track to deliver the guidance provided in February 2022.
  • Group AISC for the quarter was $1,150/oz, up 7% Y/Y and up 9% Q/Q.
  • AIC for the Group was $1,320/oz, 6% higher Y/Y (down 4% Q/Q) as project capital expenditure at Salares Norte continued into 2022.
  • Net debt at the end of the quarter was $984M, compared to $969M at the end of December 2021.
  • The Group generated free cash flow of $161M in Q1 2022.
  • The net debt to EBITDA at the end of the quarter was 0.39x, largely unchanged Q/Q. The balance sheet remains in a very strong position.
  • Guidance: For 2022, attributable gold equivalent production (excluding Asanko) is expected to be between 2.25Moz and 2.29Moz (2021 comparable 2.25Moz).
  • Including Asanko, attributable gold equivalent production is expected to be between 2.29Moz and 2.34Moz.
  • AISC is expected to be between US$1,140/oz and US$1,180/oz, with AIC expected to be US$1,370/oz to US$1,410/oz.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.