Gold Fields reports Q1 results; reaffirms FY22 guidance
May 05, 2022 4:04 AM ETGold Fields Limited (GFI), GFIOFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Gold Fields press release (NYSE:GFI): Q1 Revenue of $1.88B (+5.6% Y/Y).
- Group attributable equivalent gold production was 580koz, up 7% YoY (down 8% QoQ).
- Group production remains on track to deliver the guidance provided in February 2022.
- Group AISC for the quarter was $1,150/oz, up 7% Y/Y and up 9% Q/Q.
- AIC for the Group was $1,320/oz, 6% higher Y/Y (down 4% Q/Q) as project capital expenditure at Salares Norte continued into 2022.
- Net debt at the end of the quarter was $984M, compared to $969M at the end of December 2021.
- The Group generated free cash flow of $161M in Q1 2022.
- The net debt to EBITDA at the end of the quarter was 0.39x, largely unchanged Q/Q. The balance sheet remains in a very strong position.
- Guidance: For 2022, attributable gold equivalent production (excluding Asanko) is expected to be between 2.25Moz and 2.29Moz (2021 comparable 2.25Moz).
- Including Asanko, attributable gold equivalent production is expected to be between 2.29Moz and 2.34Moz.
- AISC is expected to be between US$1,140/oz and US$1,180/oz, with AIC expected to be US$1,370/oz to US$1,410/oz.