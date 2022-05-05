OPEC+ meets with small supply boost still expected

Oil prices are drifting ahead of Thursday meeting of OPEC+ nations, with the cartel not expected to do much to curb a run-up in prices.

WTI crude (CL1:COM) (USO) +0.2% is around $108/barrel and is up about 2.5% in a week. Brent (CO1:COM) (BNO) +0.4% is around $110.50/barrel.

Prices have risen as the EU announced a ban on Russian oil.

A small production increase will be the likely result of today's meeting, according to analysts. The group must balance the EU's ban with a drop in demand from China due to COVID lockdowns. OPEC+ is also facing spare capacity issues, Bloomberg reported.

OPEC March production came in about 85% short of growth targets.

But out of all these issues, "the greatest medium term driver is the very slow recovery of new investment, despite high oil prices," eToro strategist Ben Laidler wrote. "This underpins both our ‘high for longer’ oil price outlook and energy sector focus."

"Global oil drilling activity is the closest proxy to new supply investment," Laidler said. "This has dramatically lagged the ramp up in oil prices, to a degree not seen in recent history. Drilling rig counts are down over 50% from prior peaks."

"Normally the 'solution to high oil prices, is high prices,'" he added. "This is no longer working, and the US-led ‘capex strike’ is a key foundation of our high for longer oil price outlook."

"This will support oil equities (XLE), that we think have the best risk/reward, with low breakevens, valuations, and strong dividends. This will also accelerate the long-term carbon transition (@Renewables). But it also means stickier inflation for longer."

JPMorgan's Investment Strategy Chair said recently to ignore the hype in energy transition.