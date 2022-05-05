European markets bounced after the U.S. Federal Reserve doused speculation about more aggressive monetary tightening

May 05, 2022 4:33 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

London +1.30%.

Germany +1.73%. Germany April construction PMI 46.0 vs 50.9 prior.

Germany March factory orders -4.7% vs -1.1% m/m expected.

France +1.93%.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index jumped 1.3% in early trade, with tech stocks adding to lead gains as all sectors and major bourses entered positive territory.

The Fed on Wednesday raised its benchmark interest rate by half a percentage point, its biggest hike in two decades, as it looks to rein in inflation running at a 40-year high. The central bank will also begin reducing its balance sheet in June.

Switzerland April CPI +2.5% vs +2.5% y/y expected.

Coming up in the session: Focus in Europe on Thursday will turn to the Bank of England, which is expected to announce a fourth consecutive interest rate hike to combat soaring prices.

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was up more than five basis point to 2.97%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was up more than two basis point to 1.01%.

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed to 1.97%.

European futures higher. FTSE +1.24%; CAC +0.82%; DAX +1.60% and EURO STOXX +1.79%.

