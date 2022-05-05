Citizens Financial raises prime lending rate after FED move
May 05, 2022 4:46 AM ETCitizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG)JPM, NTRS, CBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Add Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) to the list of US banks increasing its prime lending rate effective Thursday, May 5, 2022.
- Major U.S. banks including Northern Trust (NTRS), JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM), Wells Fargo Bank and Citibank (C) have raised their prime rate to 4%, effective Thursday.
- The base lending rate was hiked by 50 basis points to 4 percent, the banks said in different statements on Wednesday.
The move comes after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised its overnight interest rate by half a percentage point, the biggest jump in 22 years.