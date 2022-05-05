Vista Outdoor Non-GAAP EPS of $2.04 beats by $0.24, revenue of $808.6M beats by $47.73M; issues Q1 and FY23 guidance
May 05, 2022 5:07 AM ETVista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Vista Outdoor press release (NYSE:VSTO): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.04 beats by $0.24.
- Revenue of $808.6M (+35.6% Y/Y) beats by $47.73M.
- Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Guidance: Sales in a range of $3,150 million to $3,250 million, up 5 percent at the midpoint (excludes future acquisitions) vs. consensus of $3B; Sporting Products sales growth in the mid-single digit range; Outdoor Products sales growth in the high-single digit range; Adjusted EBITDA range of 20.5 percent to 21.5 percent; Adjusted earnings per Share in a range of $7.00 to $7.75 vs. consensus of $8.07; Free Cash Flow in a range of $300 million to $350 million; Capital expenditures as a percent of sales of 1-2 percent
For Q1 FY23, the company expects: Sales in a range of $770 million to $790 million, up 17.7 percent at the midpoint vs. consensus of $753.45M; Adjusted EBITDA range of 22 percent to 22.5 percent and Adjusted EPS between $1.85 to $1.95 vs. consensus of $1.80.