Vista Outdoor Non-GAAP EPS of $2.04 beats by $0.24, revenue of $808.6M beats by $47.73M; issues Q1 and FY23 guidance

May 05, 2022 5:07 AM ETVista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Vista Outdoor press release (NYSE:VSTO): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.04 beats by $0.24.
  • Revenue of $808.6M (+35.6% Y/Y) beats by $47.73M.
  • Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Guidance: Sales in a range of $3,150 million to $3,250 million, up 5 percent at the midpoint (excludes future acquisitions) vs. consensus of $3B; Sporting Products sales growth in the mid-single digit range; Outdoor Products sales growth in the high-single digit range; Adjusted EBITDA range of 20.5 percent to 21.5 percent; Adjusted earnings per Share in a range of $7.00 to $7.75 vs. consensus of $8.07; Free Cash Flow in a range of $300 million to $350 million; Capital expenditures as a percent of sales of 1-2 percent

  • For Q1 FY23, the company expects: Sales in a range of $770 million to $790 million, up 17.7 percent at the midpoint vs. consensus of $753.45M; Adjusted EBITDA range of 22 percent to 22.5 percent and Adjusted EPS between $1.85 to $1.95 vs. consensus of $1.80.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.