Novartis, Incyte's Jakavi gets approval in EU to treat graft-versus-host disease
May 05, 2022 5:09 AM ETNovartis AG (NVS)INCYBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- The European Commission (EC) approved Novartis (NYSE:NVS) and Incyte's (INCY) Jakavi (ruxolitinib) to treat patients aged 12 years and older with acute or chronic graft-versus-host disease (GVHD) who have inadequate response to corticosteroids or other systemic therapies.
- "Jakavi, with this new indication in GvHD, will help to redefine treatment for patients who do not respond to first-line care," said France Tschudin, Novartis president of Innovative Medicines International and chief commercial officer.
- Ruxolitinib is marketed by Novartis as Jakavi in Europe and as Jakafi by Incyte in the U.S.
- The EC approval follows positive opinion by a panel of the European Medicines Agency, in March.
- The approval was backed by data from phase 3 studies, REACH2 and REACH3.
- In the EU, Jakavi is already approved to treat polycythemia vera and primary myelofibrosis in certain patients.
- The drug is already approved in the U.S. for certain patients with GVHD.
- GVHD is a life-threatening complication of stem cell transplants and occurs when the donor's immune system's white blood cells attack the recipient's cells.