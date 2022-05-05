Novartis, Incyte's Jakavi gets approval in EU to treat graft-versus-host disease

May 05, 2022

EU Blues

  • The European Commission (EC) approved Novartis (NYSE:NVS) and Incyte's (INCY) Jakavi (ruxolitinib) to treat patients aged 12 years and older with acute or chronic graft-versus-host disease (GVHD) who have inadequate response to corticosteroids or other systemic therapies.
  • "Jakavi, with this new indication in GvHD, will help to redefine treatment for patients who do not respond to first-line care," said France Tschudin, Novartis president of Innovative Medicines International and chief commercial officer.
  • Ruxolitinib is marketed by Novartis as Jakavi in Europe and as Jakafi by Incyte in the U.S.
  • The EC approval follows positive opinion by a panel of the European Medicines Agency, in March.
  • The approval was backed by data from phase 3 studies, REACH2 and REACH3.
  • In the EU, Jakavi is already approved to treat polycythemia vera and primary myelofibrosis in certain patients.
  • The drug is already approved in the U.S. for certain patients with GVHD.
  • GVHD is a life-threatening complication of stem cell transplants and occurs when the donor's immune system's white blood cells attack the recipient's cells.
