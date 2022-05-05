Canadian Natural Resources Non-GAAP EPS of C$2.86; reaffirms FY22 guidance

May 05, 2022 5:20 AM ETCanadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Canadian Natural Resources press release (NYSE:CNQ): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of C$2.86.
  • Cash flows from operating activities were approximately C$2.9 billion in Q1/22.
  • Canadian Natural generated strong quarterly adjusted funds flow of approximately C$5.0 billion in Q1/22, an increase of approximately C$2.3 billion from Q1/21 levels.
  • The Company delivered record average natural gas production of 2,006 MMcf/d in Q1/22, a significant increase of more than 400 MMcf/d or 26% over Q1/21 levels.
  • Quarterly liquids production averaged 945,809 bbl/d in Q1/22, a decrease of 3% from Q1/21 levels.
  • The Company's 2022 capital budget remains on track with targeted base capital of approximately $3.6 billion that delivers targeted production of approximately 1,270,000 BOE/d to 1,320,000 BOE/d, resulting in disciplined year over year near-term growth of approximately 60,000 BOE/d derived primarily from conventional E&P operations.
