Novavax seeks UK nod for COVID-19 vaccine use in adolescents
May 05, 2022 5:32 AM ETNovavax, Inc. (NVAX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) submitted a request to the the U.K.'s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency to expand the authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine Nuvaxovid for use in in adolescents aged 12 years to 17 years.
- Nuvaxovid (NVX-CoV2373) was granted conditional marketing authorization in February for use in people 18 years of age and older.
- The company said that, if cleared, Nuvaxovid would be the first protein-based COVID-19 vaccine option authorized for adolescents in Great Britain (which includes England, Scotland and Wales).
- The submission was backed by data from an ongoing pediatric expansion of a phase 3 trial, dubbed PREVENT-19, of 2,247 adolescents aged 12 to 17 years across 73 sites in the U.S.
- The company said the vaccine showed an 80% efficacy overall at a time when the Delta variant was the predominant strain circulating in the U.S.
- in March, Novavax (NVAX) filed a similar request in the EU for using the vaccine in adolescents.
- The vaccine has received emergency use authorization in India for people aged aged ≥12 to <18 years.