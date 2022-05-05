Novartis CAR-T cell therapy Kymriah gets approval in EU for blood cancer subtype
May 05, 2022 5:54 AM ETNovartis AG (NVS)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- The European Commission (EC) approved Novartis' (NYSE:NVS) CAR-T cell therapy Kymriah to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) follicular lymphoma (FL) after two or more lines of systemic therapy.
- Follicular lymphoma is a cancer that develops when the body makes abnormal B lymphocytes, type of white blood cells.
- The EC approval follows positive opinion by a panel of the European Medicines Agency, in March.
- The Swiss pharma giant said in a May 4 release that the approval marks the third indication for Kymriah and makes it the first CAR-T cell therapy approved in the EU for these patients, which include those with r/r FL grade 1, 2 and 3A.
- Novartis' (NVS) said the approval was backed by data from a global phase 2 trial, dubbed ELARA.
- Kymriah is already approved to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and diffuse large B cell lymphoma in certain patients.