Novartis CAR-T cell therapy Kymriah gets approval in EU for blood cancer subtype

May 05, 2022 5:54 AM ETNovartis AG (NVS)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Novartis

TBE/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • The European Commission (EC) approved Novartis' (NYSE:NVS) CAR-T cell therapy Kymriah to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) follicular lymphoma (FL) after two or more lines of systemic therapy.
  • Follicular lymphoma is a cancer that develops when the body makes abnormal B lymphocytes, type of white blood cells.
  • The EC approval follows positive opinion by a panel of the European Medicines Agency, in March.
  • The Swiss pharma giant said in a May 4 release that the approval marks the third indication for Kymriah and makes it the first CAR-T cell therapy approved in the EU for these patients, which include those with r/r FL grade 1, 2 and 3A.
  • Novartis' (NVS) said the approval was backed by data from a global phase 2 trial, dubbed ELARA.
  • Kymriah is already approved to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and diffuse large B cell lymphoma in certain patients.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.