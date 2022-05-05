Air Products and Chemicals Non-GAAP EPS of $2.38 beats by $0.01, revenue of $2.9B misses by $100M; issues Q3 and reaffirms FY22 guidance

May 05, 2022
  • Air Products and Chemicals press release (NYSE:APD): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.38 beats by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $2.9B (+16.0% Y/Y) misses by $100M.
  • Maintaining fiscal 2022 full-year adjusted EPS guidance of $10.20 to $10.40 vs. consensus of $10.29, up 13 to 15 percent over prior year adjusted EPS ; fiscal 2022 third quarter adjusted EPS guidance of $2.55 to $2.65 vs. consensus of $2.60, up 10 to 15 percent over prior year third quarter adjusted EPS.
  • Expect fiscal year 2022 capital expenditures of $4.5 to $5.0 billion
