22nd Century GAAP EPS of -$0.05 beats by $0.02, revenue of $9.05M beats by $0.78M
May 05, 2022 6:03 AM ET22nd Century Group, Inc. (XXII)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- 22nd Century press release (NASDAQ:XXII): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.05 beats by $0.02.
- Revenue of $9.05M (+32.9% Y/Y) beats by $0.78M.
- James A. Mish, chief executive officer of 22nd Century Group, stated: “We are off to an exciting start with our VLN® reduced nicotine content cigarette pilot launch at more than 150 Chicagoland Circle K stores. The recently proposed menthol cigarette ban by the FDA could leave our VLN® Menthol King reduced nicotine cigarettes as the only menthol cigarette on the market, helping adult menthol smokers find an off-ramp from nicotine addiction. Early sales in our Chicago pilot affirm the importance of this approach, with sales of VLN® Menthol King already selling ahead of non-menthol in pilot stores. We fully anticipate an even more favorable regulatory environment as the FDA continues to advance the Agency’s Comprehensive Plan, which includes requiring all cigarettes to be ‘minimally or non-addictive,’ a standard our VLN® King and VLN® Menthol King cigarettes already meet."