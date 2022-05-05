Ball Non-GAAP EPS of $0.77 misses by $0.06, revenue of $3.72B beats by $200M

May 05, 2022 6:08 AM ETBall Corporation (BLL)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Ball press release (NYSE:BLL): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.77 misses by $0.06.
  • Revenue of $3.72B (+18.8% Y/Y) beats by $200M.
  • Beverage can shipments up 10% and 3% in EMEA and North America, respectively; global specialty mix at 51%
  • Aerospace backlog increased to $3.2 billion; up 28% since year-end 2021.
  • Positioned to return in the range of $1.75 billion to shareholders and deploy $1.8 billion in capital expenditures during 2022.
  • Ability to achieve our long-term diluted earnings per share growth goal of 10 – 15% intact; in 2022, ability to achieve range is dependent on Russian business sale outcome.
