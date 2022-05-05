Lexington Realty Trust FFO of $0.16 misses by $0.01, revenue of $80.3M misses by $0.39M
May 05, 2022 6:10 AM ETLXP Industrial Trust (LXP)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Lexington Realty Trust press release (NYSE:LXP): Q1 FFO of $0.16 misses by $0.01.
- EPS of $0.03
- Revenue of $80.3M (-13.2% Y/Y) misses by $0.39M.
2022 EARNINGS GUIDANCE: LXP now estimates that its net income attributable to common shareholders for the year ended December 31, 2022 will be within an expected range of $0.43 to $0.47 per diluted common share. LXP is also reaffirming that its Adjusted Company FFO for the year ended December 31, 2022, will be within an expected range of $0.64 and $0.68 per diluted common share vs consensus of $0.69. This guidance is forward looking, excludes the impact of certain items and is based on current expectations.