Ingredion Non-GAAP EPS of $1.95 beats by $0.14, revenue of $1.89B beats by $120M; issues Q2 and updates FY22 guidance

May 05, 2022 6:12 AM ETIngredion Incorporated (INGR)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Ingredion press release (NYSE:INGR): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.95 beats by $0.14.
  • Revenue of $1.89B (+17.4% Y/Y) beats by $120M.

  • For the second quarter 2022, the Company expects net sales to increase by low double-digits vs. consensus of $1.88B and operating income growth to be relatively flat, when both are compared to second quarter 2021.

  • The Company expects full-year 2022 reported EPS to be in the range of $6.80 to $7.40, and maintains its expectation of adjusted EPS to be in the range of $6.85 to $7.45 vs. consensus of $7.02, compared to adjusted EPS of $6.67 in 2021.

  • The Company expects full-year adjusted operating income to be up low double-digits.

  • Cash from operations for full-year 2022 is expected to be in the range of $580 million to $660 million.

  • Capital expenditures for the full year are expected to be between $300 million and $335 million.

  • For full year 2022, the Company expects a reported effective tax rate of 27.0 percent to 30.5 percent and an adjusted effective tax rate of 28.0 percent to 29.5 percent.

