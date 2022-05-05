WESCO Non-GAAP EPS of $3.63 beats by $1.39, revenue of $4.93B beats by $310M
May 05, 2022 6:14 AM ETWESCO International, Inc. (WCC)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- WESCO press release (NYSE:WCC): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.63 beats by $1.39.
- Revenue of $4.93B (+22.0% Y/Y) beats by $310M.
- Raising 2022 outlook for adjusted earnings per diluted share to a range of $14.00 to $15.00 vs consensus of $11.64, or up 40% to 50% versus prior year
- “As a result of our outstanding start to the year and the accelerating momentum across our business, we are substantially raising our outlook for 2022. We now expect sales for the year to increase 12% to 15% and adjusted EBITDA margin to expand to between 7.3% and 7.6%, equating to $1.54 billion of adjusted EBITDA at the midpoint of the outlook range. We are also increasing our outlook for adjusted EPS to a range of $14.00 to $15.00. Given this robust anticipated growth, we are adjusting our full year 2022 outlook for free cash flow to 80% of adjusted net income to reflect our continued strategic investment in inventory to support our record backlog. The new Wesco is proving to be an integral partner to our customers across each of our business segments. Our financial results continue to prove the extraordinary value of the Wesco and Anixter combination and point to a future of sustained growth and market outperformance.”