Sprague Resources GAAP EPS of $0.68, revenue of $1.81B; updates FY22 guidance
May 05, 2022 6:15 AM ETSprague Resources LP (SRLP)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Sprague Resources press release (NYSE:SRLP): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.68.
- Revenue of $1.81B (+74.0% Y/Y).
- Adjusted gross margin was $141.5 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to adjusted gross margin of $106.2 million for the first quarter of 2021.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $89.6 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $61.8 million for the first quarter of 2021.
- With regard to Sprague's anticipated 2022 financial results, we now expect Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $105 million to $125 million.