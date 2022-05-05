ACI Worldwide Non-GAAP EPS of $0.28 beats by $0.05, revenue of $323M beats by $8.14M

May 05, 2022 6:17 AM ETACI Worldwide, Inc. (ACIW)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • ACI Worldwide press release (NASDAQ:ACIW): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.28 beats by $0.05.
  • Revenue of $323M (+13.3% Y/Y) beats by $8.14M.

  • 2022 FULL-YEAR AND Q2 GUIDANCE: We reaffirm our guidance for the full year of 2022. We expect revenue growth to be in the mid-single digits on a constant currency basis, or in the range of $1.415 billion to $1.435 billion vs consensus of $1.42B. We expect adjusted EBITDA to be in a range of $400 million to $415 million with net adjusted EBITDA margin expansion.

    We expect Q2 2022 revenue to be between $325 million to $345 million and adjusted EBITDA of $55 million to $75 million. This excludes one-time charges to move our European data centers to the public cloud.

