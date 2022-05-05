Clearway Energy declares $0.3536 dividend
May 05, 2022 6:20 AM ETClearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN)CWEN.ABy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) declares $0.3536/share quarterly dividend, 2% increase from prior dividend of $0.3468.
- Forward yield 4.3%
- Payable June 15; for shareholders of record June 1; ex-div May 31.
- CEO comment: "With $750 million of excess proceeds, of which over $300 million is currently planned for future drop-downs from our sponsor, we are reaffirming our expectation to achieve the upper range of our 5% to 8% annual dividend growth objective through at least 2026.”