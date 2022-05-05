BrightView Non-GAAP EPS of $0.18 beats by $0.01, revenue of $711.9M beats by $54.89M; issues Q3 and FY22 guidance

May 05, 2022 6:19 AM ETBrightView Holdings, Inc. (BV)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • BrightView press release (NYSE:BV): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.18 beats by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $711.9M (+9.2% Y/Y) beats by $54.89M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $59.7 million compared to prior year of $66.8 million.

  • Third Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2022 Guidance: Q3 total revenue of $715 - $735 million vs. consensus of $715.01M, and adjusted EBITDA of $94 - $100 million.

  • FY2022 total revenue of $2,730 - $2,770 million vs. consensus of $2.67B, and Adjusted EBITDA of $290 - $302 million.

  • Underpinned by expected Maintenance Land organic growth of 3-4% in the second half of the fiscal year.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.