May 05, 2022 6:19 AM ETBrightView Holdings, Inc. (BV)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- BrightView press release (NYSE:BV): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.18 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $711.9M (+9.2% Y/Y) beats by $54.89M.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $59.7 million compared to prior year of $66.8 million.
Third Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2022 Guidance: Q3 total revenue of $715 - $735 million vs. consensus of $715.01M, and adjusted EBITDA of $94 - $100 million.
FY2022 total revenue of $2,730 - $2,770 million vs. consensus of $2.67B, and Adjusted EBITDA of $290 - $302 million.
Underpinned by expected Maintenance Land organic growth of 3-4% in the second half of the fiscal year.