Acushnet GAAP EPS of $1.10 beats by $0.30, revenue of $606.1M beats by $34.9M

May 05, 2022 6:29 AM ETAcushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Acushnet press release (NYSE:GOLF): Q1 GAAP EPS of $1.10 beats by $0.30.
  • Revenue of $606.1M (+4.3% Y/Y) beats by $34.9M.
  • 2022 Outlook :The Company affirms its full year outlook and expects full-year consolidated net sales to be approximately $2,175 to $2,225 million vs consensus of $2.20B and Adjusted EBITDA to be approximately $325 to $345 million. On a constant currency basis, consolidated net sales are expected to be in the range of up 3.8% to 6.1%. The Company's outlook assumes no significant worsening of the COVID-19 pandemic, additional supply chain disruptions or changes in the impact of foreign currency
  • Financial Statement
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.