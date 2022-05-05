Acushnet GAAP EPS of $1.10 beats by $0.30, revenue of $606.1M beats by $34.9M
May 05, 2022 6:29 AM ETAcushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Acushnet press release (NYSE:GOLF): Q1 GAAP EPS of $1.10 beats by $0.30.
- Revenue of $606.1M (+4.3% Y/Y) beats by $34.9M.
- 2022 Outlook :The Company affirms its full year outlook and expects full-year consolidated net sales to be approximately $2,175 to $2,225 million vs consensus of $2.20B and Adjusted EBITDA to be approximately $325 to $345 million. On a constant currency basis, consolidated net sales are expected to be in the range of up 3.8% to 6.1%. The Company's outlook assumes no significant worsening of the COVID-19 pandemic, additional supply chain disruptions or changes in the impact of foreign currency
