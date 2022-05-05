Bavarian Nordic COVID-19 booster shot shows response against Omicron in trial

Bavarian Nordic (OTCPK:BVNKF) (OTCPK:BVNRY) said its COVID-19 booster vaccine ABNCoV2 induced neutralizing antibodies against the Omicron variant in people initially vaccinated with approved mRNA or adenoviral vaccines.

The company reported data from a phase 2 trial of its non-adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccine candidate ABNCoV2.

Bavarian said that data showed that vaccination with ABNCoV2 induced a significant boost to the neutralizing antibodies against the Omicron variant in a majority of people, with a fold increase in the same range as previously reported for the original COVID variant.

The company noted that while the neutralizing antibody titers against Omicron were the lowest when compared to all other variants previously reported (variant found in Wuhan, Alpha, Beta and Delta) they were boosted to levels associated with a high level of protection across both dose groups, 50μg and 100μg.

Bavarian added that the data follows earlier results from the phase 2 trial, showing that a single vaccination with 50μg or 100μg ABNCoV2 can boost neutralizing antibodies to levels reported to be highly efficacious (>90%) against COVID, irrespective of the type of vaccine previously received (mRNA or adenovirus-based) or the initial level of neutralizing antibody titers before booster vaccination with ABNCoV2.

"This encourages us to continue to rapidly initiate our phase 3 study and subsequently submit this vaccine for licensure," said Bavarian President and CEO Paul Chaplin.

Supported by the Danish government, the company intends to start a phase 3 study of ABNCoV2.

The program aims to show that ABNCoV2 is as good as (non-inferior) a licensed mRNA vaccine. The trial will include ~4K seropositive people who will receive either a booster shot of 100 μg ABNCoV2 or an mRNA vaccine.