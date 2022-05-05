WestRock Non-GAAP EPS of $1.17 beats by $0.16, revenue of $5.38B beats by $300M

May 05, 2022 6:32 AM ETWestRock Company (WRK)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • WestRock press release (NYSE:WRK): FQ2 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.17 beats by $0.16.
  • Revenue of $5.38B (+21.2% Y/Y) beats by $300M.
  • “We delivered an outstanding second quarter, reporting record revenue and impressive adjusted earnings growth despite facing continued challenges from inflation, higher supply chain costs and labor shortages,” said David B. Sewell, chief executive officer. “This strong performance speaks to the resiliency of our broad portfolio, and the resolve of our 50,000 talented employees. We remain focused on execution, and today have increased the midpoint of our full year guidance.”
