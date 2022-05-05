Papa John's Non-GAAP EPS of $0.95 beats by $0.01, revenue of $542.69M beats by $2.31M

May 05, 2022 6:36 AM ETPapa John's International, Inc. (PZZA)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Papa John's press release (NASDAQ:PZZA): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.95 beats by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $542.69M (+6.0% Y/Y) beats by $2.31M.
  • Comparable sales up 1.9% in North America and 0.8% Internationally, lapping prior year gains of 26.2% and 23.2%, respectively
  • 62 net unit openings driven by accelerating development activity and growing pipeline, especially Internationally
  • Fiscal 2022 restaurant growth outlook raised to 280 to 320 net new units; new multi-year outlook provided for global restaurant count to grow 6% to 8% annually for fiscal 2023 through 2025
