Becton, Dickinson Non-GAAP EPS of $3.18 beats by $0.23, revenue of $5.01B beats by $230M; updates FY22 guidance

May 05, 2022 6:37 AM ETBecton, Dickinson and Company (BDX)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Becton, Dickinson press release (NYSE:BDX): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.18 beats by $0.23.
  • Revenue of $5.01B (+2.0% Y/Y) beats by $230M.
  • On a pre-spin basis, which includes the results of the Diabetes Care business: The company now expects fiscal year 2022 revenues to be in the range of approximately $19.6 billion to $19.8 billion (consensus of $19.09B), which reflects an increase of approximately $50 million at the mid-point compared to $19.55 billion to $19.75 billion previously announced.
  • The company now expects fiscal year 2022 adjusted diluted EPS to be $12.85 to $13.00 (consensus of $12.18), which reflects an increase of 2.5 cents at the mid-point, including an operational increase of 7.5 cents offset by an incremental headwind of approximately 5 cents from foreign currency, compared to $12.80 to $13.00 previously.
  • On a post-spin basis which reflects the former Diabetes Care business as discontinued operations in both the current and prior-year periods, the company provided the following guidance:
  • The company expects fiscal year 2022 revenues to be in the range of approximately $18.5 billion to $18.7 billion (consensus of $19.09B).
  • The company expects fiscal year 2022 adjusted diluted EPS to be $11.15 to $11.30 (consensus of $12.18). Compared to the pre-spin guidance of $12.85 to $13.00.
