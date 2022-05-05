SeaWorld Entertainment GAAP EPS of -$0.12 beats by $0.03, revenue of $270.7M beats by $7.47M

May 05, 2022 6:37 AM ETSeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (SEAS)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • SeaWorld Entertainment press release (NYSE:SEAS): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.12 beats by $0.03.
  • Revenue of $270.7M (+57.5% Y/Y) beats by $7.47M.
  • Attendance was 3.4 million guests, an increase of 1.2 million guests or 53.7% from the first quarter of 2021.
  • Total revenue per capita increased 2.5% to a record $79.54 from the first quarter of 2021.
  • Admission per capita increased 2.5% to $44.33 while in-park per capita spending increased 2.4% to a record $35.21 from the first quarter of 2021.  Compared to the first quarter of 2019, total revenue per capita increased 20.4%, admission per capita increased 14.8%, and in-park per capita spending increased 28.3%.
