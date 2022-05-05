IDACORP GAAP EPS of $0.91 in-line
May 05, 2022 6:38 AM ETIDACORP, Inc. (IDA)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- IDACORP press release (NYSE:IDA): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.91 in-line.
- The company affirms its previously reported full-year 2022 earnings guidance in the range of $4.85 to $5.05 per diluted share vs. consensus of $4.99, and is also affirming that IDACORP does not expect Idaho Power to utilize any of the additional tax credits available under its Idaho earnings support regulatory mechanism in 2022.
- “A growing customer base, higher weather-related usage per customer, and strong transmission wheeling revenues all contributed to the solid first quarter results," said IDACORP President and Chief Executive Officer Lisa Grow. "And though we are seeing the effects of inflationary pressures and supply chain constraints on our operations, we remain committed to our efforts to operate efficiently and to control our operating and maintenance expenses, while preparing for continued growth in our service area," Grow added.