InfuSystem GAAP EPS of -$0.02 beats by $0.01, revenue of $26.8M beats by $0.87M
May 05, 2022 6:41 AM ETInfuSystem Holdings Inc. (INFU)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- InfuSystem press release (NYSE:INFU): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.02 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $26.8M (+9.4% Y/Y) beats by $0.87M.
- The company is providing annual guidance for FY2022 with net revenue growth estimated to be in the range of 15% to 20%, or approximately $118M to $123M in net revenues vs. consensus of $117.17M and Adjusted EBITDA to be within the range of $24M to $27M.
- The company is forecasting Adjusted EBITDA margin to be in the range of 20% to 22% for the year.