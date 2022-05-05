Li-Cycle and Glencore enter into global strategic partnership with latter making $200M investment
May 05, 2022 6:41 AM ETLi-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) announced a strategic partnership with Glencore, provider of primary metals for the production of EV batteries, for better serving the EV battery supply chain by providing customers with an integrated approach for their primary and recycled metal needs.
- Both the companies have executed a global feedstock supply agreement wherein Glencore will supply all types of manufacturing scrap and end-of-life lithium-ion batteries to Li-Cycle.
- They have also entered into a non-binding term sheet for global, long-term strategic contracts, which would complement Li-Cycle's existing off-take and marketing agreements.
- On execution of the commercial agreements, Glencore will make a $200M investment in Li-Cycle and Glencore will have the right to nominate one board member to the Li-Cycle board.