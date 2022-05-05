Myers Non-GAAP EPS of $0.50, revenue of $225.5M; updates FY22 guidance

May 05, 2022 6:43 AM ETMyers Industries, Inc. (MYE)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Myers press release (NYSE:MYE): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.50.
  • Revenue of $225.5M (+29.3% Y/Y).
  • On an organic basis, net sales increased 23% compared with the first quarter of 2021.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 82% to $31.0 million, compared with $17.0 million for the first quarter of 2021.
  • Cash flow from continuing operations was $7.3 million and free cash flow was $2.2 million.
  • 2022 Outlook: Net sales growth in the low to mid double-digit range (consensus of $839.39M) with approximately one quarter of the increase due to the acquisition of Trilogy Plastics; diluted EPS in the range of $1.28 to $1.48; adjusted diluted EPS in the range of $1.30 to $1.50 (consensus of $1.26); capital expenditures to be in the range of $25 to $28 million; effective tax rate to approximate 26%.
